“We receive many unexpected inquiries for organic oranges, but prioritize long-term partnerships over spot deals”

Greek organic orange traders are currently seeing their inboxes flooded with unexpected emails from European buyers seeking good-quality fruit. "There are quality challenges in parts of the current organic supply coming from Spain, so we have been receiving, if not daily, then 3–4 times per week, unexpected sales requests. The Greek orange season has entered the Lane Late period, which offers smaller volumes, but very good eating quality. We collaborate with a large network of certified organic growers, so in many cases we can cover the requested volumes. Still, quite often we respectfully decline these requests, and we explain the reasons very clearly," says Mr. George Stergiou, CEO of the Greek organic company Anyfion.

© ANYFION GREECE SA

"In many of these cases, buyers ask for products with extremely narrow specifications and absolute uniformity. We always explain that we supply real, natural fruit, so variability is part of agriculture, especially in organic production. What we can guarantee is serious selection, close field monitoring, and consistent quality standards. At the same time, we are not interested in opportunistic spot collaborations. Many of these requests are based on short-term price comparisons and can disappear as quickly as they come. That approach doesn't fit the way we do business, neither with our buyers nor with our growers," Mr. Stergiou emphasizes.

© ANYFION GREECE SA

As he explains: "We ask our buyers to share their needs as early as possible, so we can match demand with the right fruit from our partner growers, organize harvest and logistics in time, and guarantee delivery within seven to ten days after harvest. For this reason, we stay in close contact with growers throughout the year. Our agronomists monitor cultivation and provide guidance, and all our growers hold organic certification. Traceability, from the field to the final destination, is a core element of how we operate."

© ANYFION GREECE SA

"Right now, Greek organic growers in the free market are asking around €0,55–€0,60 for Lane Late. At Anyfion, we work differently from the daily volatility of the spot market: we agree prices in advance and focus on stability and fairness over the full season. Sometimes the spot market may temporarily be higher; other times it may be lower. What distinguishes us is that we keep our commitments and offer growers predictable conditions, timely payments, and practical support, so they can plan long-term and keep investing in sustainable farming. This trust relationship strengthens growers, and it also secures a reliable, resilient supply chain for our buyers."

© ANYFION GREECE SA

Anyfion is mainly a citrus-focused company and is preparing to enter the Valencia season in April. However, it trades smaller volumes of several other organic products as well. "What we have been marketing for the first time this season, and which is very promising, is organic avocados. We are very pleased with this first, experimental season and we will develop it step by step, with the same emphasis on quality, sustainability, and strong partnerships," concludes the CEO of Anyfion.

