The Egyptian citrus season started late this year, according to the instructions of the Agricultural Export Council. The first export day was December 15, 2025, which contributed to a significant decrease in local selling prices.

Navel oranges are traditionally the first major variety, followed later in the season by Valencia oranges. Early tangerines are also harvested first, currently, late-lane navel oranges are being harvested along with Valencia oranges.



Australian citrus grower BGP International has citrus farms, packhouse and recently opened an office in Egypt. The main markets for the Egyptian production are Southeast Asia, Sub-continent, and the European Union, along with quantities exported to the Middle East and Russia.

© BGP International



"Given the global economic pressures and increased competition from Spanish and Moroccan citrus, it's worth assessing whether Egyptian exporters are facing pressure on prices or volumes - a lower volume than preferred has been exported at this time of the season. However, lemon sales have been excellent," said a representative from BGP International's Egyptian office.



"Shipping disruptions in the Red Sea have forced many exporters to take longer routes around the Cape of Good Hope, increasing costs and transit times—a key factor worth considering. Obviously there is an increased level of uncertainty from all markets. Uncertainty around shipping creates another challenge.

Due to the current situation in the middle East, BGP International expect a significant increase and improvement in markets, especially given the supply chain disruptions resulting from the conflict and logistical challenges.



"Rerouting shipping around the Cape of Good Hope adds approximately 10-14 days and substantial shipping costs. Shipping costs have also risen sharply - surcharges and discharging goods at closest ports are a wildcard."

