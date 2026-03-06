Victorian farm manager wins 2026 citrus emerging leader award

Nutrano Produce Group announced that Tommy Braybrook, farm manager of the Sunwest property in the Sunraysia region of Victoria, has been named the winner of the 2026 Citrus Australia Emerging Leader Award. The award recognises leadership and innovation across Australia's citrus growers and packers and was presented during the Citrus Congress in Adelaide.

Braybrook began his farming career in 2006 with the former Seven Fields operations, working in farm and tree health management. He is currently involved in Nutrano's Sunraysia operations, which include Afourer and Delite mandarin production programs, and contributes to the company's expansion in the region.

© Nutrano Produce Group

According to the company, Braybrook has overseen the adoption of irrigation systems, technology, and farming practices aimed at improving tree health, productivity, and farm management. His work has also included the use of data-based agriculture tools, including crop monitoring systems, forecasting tools, and decision-support systems used in orchard management and operational planning.

In addition to farm management responsibilities, Braybrook works with agronomists and team members across multiple sites. His role includes mentoring staff and supporting training and development within orchard operations.

He also participates in industry engagement activities, including hosting grower tours, study groups, and visits from domestic and international customers to citrus production sites.

David Jordan, CEO of Nutrano Produce Group, commented on the recognition.

"I'm so proud of Tommy and genuinely thrilled to see him recognised on a national stage. Anyone who knows him understands how much heart he puts into everything he does. His commitment to innovation, sustainability, best practice farming, and developing people isn't just talk; it's how he shows up every day.

Tommy represents the kind of leadership our industry truly needs. He has a natural way of lifting those around him, backing his team, and embracing technology that drives better outcomes for growers and the broader sector. What's always stood out to me most is his deep respect for the land, his dedication to best practice farming, and his unwavering passion for our industry.

This award is such a well-deserved recognition of the hard work, integrity, and impact he's had, not only within Nutrano, but right across the Australian citrus community."

The Citrus Australia Emerging Leader Award recognises individuals working in the citrus sector across Australia.

For more information:

Nutrano Produce Group

Tel: +61 3 9428 1748

Email: [email protected]

www.nutrano.com.au