IFPA’s Women’s Fresh Perspectives Conference sells out for fourth year

The 2026 Women's Fresh Perspectives Conference from the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has officially sold out ahead of its April 6–8 event at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California.

Designed to accelerate women's leadership and influence across the industry, the 2026 conference returns with a refreshed agenda focused on building confidence, strengthening professional presence, and sustaining long-term success. Now sold out for the fourth consecutive year, the event's continued growth underscores strong demand for practical leadership development and meaningful connection opportunities for women navigating a traditionally male-dominated field.

IFPA has opened an Early Access List for the 2027 Women's Fresh Perspectives Conference. Individuals who join will receive exclusive registration access one week prior to public registration. Those interested can join on the IFPA website.

The 2026 schedule centers on the skills women need to lead with authority and resilience, from owning their financial value and building strategic relationships to negotiating with clarity and preventing burnout.

"Strong leaders build strong industries," said Elyse Lipman, IFPA board chair elect and CEO of Lipman Family Farms. "Our industry is built on people who show up, solve problems, and take care of one another. When we equip women with tools, conviction, and confidence to lead, we strengthen individual careers and the future of fresh."

Featured workshops and education sessions include:

Women in Leadership: Unplugged with Q&A: Featuring IFPA CEO Cathy Burns and fellow industry leaders, this discussion offers insights into leadership, career growth, and navigating challenges in the fresh produce and floral supply chain.

Rewrite Your Money Story: How to Transform Your Relationship with Work & Worth:

Led by Claire Wasserman, founder of Ladies Get Paid, this session examines how money beliefs influence confidence and career decisions, equipping participants to advocate for their value and pursue long-term financial growth.

Stand Your Ground: Negotiating with Confidence, Clarity, and Connection:

Communication expert Colette Carlson shares practical frameworks for negotiating effectively while maintaining strong relationships, emphasizing clear self-advocacy in high-stakes conversations.

This year's event expands opportunities for meaningful connection, beginning with the Welcome & Opening Reception. IFPA encourages intentional introductions and guided conversations that bring together professionals across companies and career levels.

Later, following the Women in Leadership: Unplugged session with CEO Cathy Burns, attendees are invited to the Girls' Night In Happy Hour.

