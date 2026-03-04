Registration opens for Southeast Asia fresh produce meet up in Bangkok

Registration has opened for the Asia Fruit Logistica SE Asia Meet Up, which will take place in Bangkok on 18–19 May 2026. Industry professionals can now register online to attend the event.

The Meet Up is co-organized with Fruitnet in collaboration with the Myanmar Avocado Producer and Exporter Association (Mavo), Myanmar Fruit, Flower and Vegetable Producer and Exporter Association (MFVP), Thai Agricultural Wholesale Market Association (Tawma), and The Philippine Exporters Confederation (Philexport).

Following the Asia Fruit Logistica Meet Ups series held in 2025, which brought together more than 2,200 industry professionals across five markets, the SE Asia Meet Up will gather growers, suppliers, retailers, and logistics specialists from across the ASEAN region. Participants from more than 30 countries are expected to attend.

© Asia Fruit Logistica

Furkan Polat, co-CEO of MBA Yazilim, commented: "Asia Fruit Logistica SE Asia Meet Up is a platform connecting global leaders with the Southeast Asian market. As a blueberry producer in Turkey and Eastern Europe, we are proud to showcase our production strength and expand our long-term partnerships across Asia."

Kittisak Pipatkanaporn, managing director of Thai Best Products, added: "TBP exports fresh Thai fruit to markets worldwide and supplies the domestic market through 7-Eleven Thailand. This event is an opportunity to share perspectives on the fruit landscape in Thailand and other countries. It also provides a chance for fruit professionals to build relationships, strengthen connections, and explore opportunities together. I look forward to a fruitful Golf Cup ahead!"

Conference program

The one-day conference will take place at the JW Marriott Bangkok and will address topics affecting the region's fresh produce sector. These include Southeast Asia's consumer markets, digital strategies for brand building, the region's tropical fruit production, Latin America's role in ASEAN markets, and farming practices.

More details about the conference programme are expected to be released soon.

Golf networking event

Ahead of the conference, the AFL Fresh Produce Golf Cup 2026 will take place on 17 May at a golf course outside Bangkok. The event is intended as a networking activity for industry participants before the main conference.

Participants interested in joining the Golf Cup can register by contacting [email protected].

Delegate access and study tour

The SE Asia Meet Up delegate package includes access to conference sessions, the expo area, networking breaks, lunch, and a closing cocktail reception.

Delegates also have the option to join a Study Tour on 19 May, which will include visits to local companies and institutions. The detailed schedule for the tour will be released at a later stage.

© Asia Fruit LogisticaFor more information:

Asia Fruit Logistica

Email: [email protected]

www.asiafruitlogistica.com