Blueberry industry leaders to gather at International Blueberries Lima 2026

The XXXIX International Blueberries Lima 2026 Seminar will take place on March 11 and 12 at the Centro de Convenciones de Lima in Lima, bringing together more than 1,500 participants at a time when the blueberry industry is demanding stronger strategic insight and closer coordination across the value chain. According to organizer Blueberries Consulting, the event aims to address the new competitive landscape of the sector, where market dynamics, logistics, genetics, and quality management are increasingly interconnected variables.

© Blueberries ConsultingPhoto Blueberries Consulting: XXXVIII International Seminar Blueberries Lima - Peru 2025.

The international nature of the seminar is reflected in the diversity of confirmed delegations, with participants representing more than 25 countries, including Peru, United States, Chile, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, Spain, Israel, China, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Netherlands, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Ecuador, reinforcing the event's global reach and its role as a networking and business platform.

© Blueberries ConsultingPhoto Blueberries Consulting: Sponsors of the XXXIX International Blueberries Seminar Lima - Peru 2026.

From growth to strategic market analysis

The seminar program reflects what organizers describe as a new phase for the blueberry industry, where the product has matured as a global category and consumers are increasingly demanding in terms of quality and varietal characteristics.

The first day will focus on commercial analysis, including discussions on trade flows, consumption trends, and signals from key destination markets. These sessions will also review Peru's production and commercial structure and examine price dynamics and value drivers shaping the industry.

Logistics as a key competitive factor

Logistics will also feature prominently in the program, reflecting its growing importance in determining commercial performance. In a business where delivery times, reliability, and fruit condition upon arrival directly influence value, infrastructure and supply chain coordination are becoming critical elements of success.

One of the main panels will explore how logistical efficiency is redefining agricultural export competitiveness, bringing together perspectives from ports, trade specialists, and operations professionals to discuss planning, risk management, and systemic efficiency across the blueberry supply chain.

© Blueberries ConsultingPhoto Blueberries Consulting: Panel with industry leaders XXXVIII International Blueberries Seminar Lima - Peru 2025.

Precision agriculture and fruit quality

Later on the first day, the seminar will turn to physiological and technological factors influencing productivity and quality, including presentations on floral induction, variety specific nutrition strategies, and artificial intelligence tools designed to predict yield.

Another technical panel will address firmness engineering, exploring how nutrition, plant physiology, and postharvest management interact to maintain fruit quality, a crucial factor for shipments destined for long distance markets.

Managing losses and crop health

The second day will broaden the discussion to include production costs and losses affecting final results, with sessions dedicated to the quantification of damage caused by foliar pathogens and the management of salinity and nutrition in substrate based cultivation systems.

The seminar will close with a system wide perspective on quality management, emphasizing that maintaining high fruit quality requires coordinated decision making across the entire chain, from production through postharvest handling to the final consumer.

© Blueberries ConsultingPhoto Blueberries Consulting: International Blueberry 2025 Technical Tour.

Exhibition area and technical field tour

Alongside the conference sessions, the event will feature an exhibition area with leading suppliers of agricultural inputs and services, reinforcing the seminar's focus on innovation and practical solutions.

Participants will also have the opportunity to join the Peru 2026 Technical Tour, which will visit two blueberry production projects in southern Peru covering more than 700 hectares, offering a firsthand look at production strategies and management practices ahead of the next season.

With a broad international turnout and a program designed to connect commercial and technical perspectives, Blueberries Lima 2026 is positioning itself as a strategic meeting point for an industry seeking to maintain competitiveness through efficiency, quality, and global vision.

When and where?

The XXXIX International Seminar Blueberries Lima 2026 will be held on 11 and 12 March 2026 at the Lima Convention Center (LCC).

