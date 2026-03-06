California navels moving into late-season varieties

There could be an earlier than normal end to the California navel orange season. "We think it's going to be a slightly shorter season than last year with the warm weather that we've been seeing. Growers are motivated to speed up harvest schedules over the next couple months," says Brock Wilson, sales manager for King Fresh Produce LLC.

Currently, the supply of California navels is promotable and expected to remain promotable well into April. The company says it is motivated to sell larger sized navels which will be plentiful for through April. "Washington navels should finish up in the next few weeks and then we'll move into Late Lane, Barnfield and other varieties," adds Brock Wilson. Cara Caras, the pink navel orange, is also seeing good, promotable supply.

In all, it's a very different season than last year. This season has seen seasonable early rains, plus heavy rainfalls in November-December, as well as fog. That said, those heavier rainfalls infused more nitrogen into the soil which in turn prompted larger-sized fruit. "There is still good supply for medium sized fruit for foodservice, wholesale and retail but it is tighter than it has been in years past," says Brock Wilson.

Developments in bagging

With that supply of smaller fruit, the company is focusing more on bagging fruit. "We've had a lot of success this year with putting navels into our bag equipment for generic bagging or private label programs," says King Fresh's Keith Wilson. "There have also been big promotions with 4 lb, 5 lb and 8 lb bags in our "KingFresh" brand."

In addition to navels, the company is also expanding its citrus program by growing its mandarin program as well as adding lemons into its line up. Like navel oranges, there's good volume on bagged lemons with promotable supply.

Meanwhile, demand has been strong for California navels. "Earlier in the year, especially on smaller sizes, demand exceeded supply and smaller sizes have been tight," says Brock Wilson. "As we're going through some of the rains and the other weather incidents, supply has shortened while demand remained strong."

Supply and demand equalizing

Moving into the later season, supply is catching back up to demand and equaling out the market though demand is expected to be good through to the end of the season. It may even increase somewhat into April and ahead of Valencia oranges coming on.

So where is this leaving pricing? Inconsistent shipper to shipper and even lot to lot. However with that good supply, pricing remains promotable with deals to be had in certain blocks and on items such as choice fruit. "We sell a 40 lb. box. If we can get $20, which is $0.50/lb., that's still a value in comparison to a lot of the other citrus items and commodities. That's for bigger fruit and smaller fruit is more around .60-70 cents/lb.," adds Keith Wilson.

Further into the season, pricing is expected to remain consistent with the later varieties coming on with warmer weather expected.

