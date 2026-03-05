The demand for Egyptian Valencia oranges has remained stable, although there is a general caution at the moment due to the conflict in the Middle East, says Rayan El Sawy, chairman of of Egypt-based fresh produce trader Egyptian-Emirati Import & Export with branches in Murcia, Spain and Dubai, UAE: "The Valencia orange season has been relatively stable, with excellent fruit quality in terms of size, juice content, and color. We've maintained consistent export programs during the past few weeks, as export demand remains steady, although there is general caution in the market due to current geopolitical conditions. We've shipped significant volumes recently to Spain, France, Italy, Russia, as well as Brazil and several Latin American markets."

© Egyptian Emirati Import and Export

According to El Sawy, there are no shortages this year, as the volumes are sufficient. "The harvest volumes this season are good and comparable to last season, with minor regional variations. Overall, the volumes are stable, with no significant shortage. Supply planning and export operations are being managed carefully to ensure smooth commitments with clients. The primary export markets are Europe, followed by the Gulf countries, then Russia, Latin America, and East Asian countries. The EU remains one of the strongest and most stable destinations for Egyptian Valencia oranges."

El Sawy emphasizes that there is a lot of uncertainty at the moment, with the geopolitical tensions in mind, indirectly impacting the season: "The ongoing tensions in the Middle East have an indirect impact on our season, particularly on shipping operations, freight costs, and the speed of import decisions by some clients. Changes in shipping routes mainly affect East Asia and some Gulf destinations, where transit times have increased due to routing via the Cape of Good Hope. For European markets, shipping operations continue normally, without major disruptions."

© Egyptian Emirati Import and Export

"Prices for the Valencia oranges have shown slight fluctuations, depending on the destination and logistics costs. Overall prices remain relatively stable, with a slight upward trend, driven by increased freight rates and sustained demand in certain markets. We expect demand to remain at a good level, with possible improvement if regional conditions stabilize. We'll continue focusing on maintaining high fruit quality, strict packing standards, and adherence to shipping schedules, to ensure reliable supply to all markets," El Sawy concludes.

