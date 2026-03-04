Berry breeding programs to be presented at joint industry event in March

Fall Creek Farm and Nursery, Inc. will host its first unified Field + Forum event featuring both the Fall Creek® Collection and SEKOYA® programs, aligning its program with Planasa's Meet & Greet Field Day and a Fresh Forward session on 10 and 11 March to create a coordinated two-day industry event in Spain.

While each company maintains ownership of its respective event, the alignment reflects collaboration across the berry value chain and aims to increase relevance for retailers, marketers, and growers across the EMEA region.

The initiative brings together two established event formats, Fall Creek's Field + Forum and Planasa's Meet & Greet, alongside a Fresh Forward session, creating a two-day program designed to provide an experience for visitors.

The program will be delivered across three sessions:

Morning of 10 March – Field & Forum

Fall Creek invites industry partners to explore how blueberry innovation meets market demand across its complete genetics portfolio. Marking the first time the Fall Creek Collection and SEKOYA programs are presented within a single unified platform, this collaborative experience brings together field demonstrations, R&D tours, and market-focused sessions, culminating in blind tastings and open discussions designed to connect breeding advances with retail strategy and consumer expectations. The program balances technical insight with commercial realities, exploring how varieties are developed to serve both grower success and marketplace growth.

Afternoon of 10 March – Meet & Greet

Planasa will host its Meet & Greet event, presenting developments across four berry crops, including strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and the blackberry program, bringing together growers, retailers, and partners across the value chain while sharing market insights alongside breeding and varietal development.

Day of 11 March – Fresh Forward Session (Invitation Only)

Fresh Forward will host a session on 11 March at the Fresh Forward finca, followed by an afternoon program at its grower-partner Agromolinillo. Attendance is reserved for guests invited directly by Fresh Forward.

This session will focus on Fresh Forward's low-chill strawberry breeding program, presenting selections and established varieties. These varieties prioritize quality, taste, and disease resistance. Sustainability is included in the program, with breeding efforts aimed at reducing the impact of climate change and the need for chemical crop protection.

Fall Creek's Global Marketing Director, Ellen Kim, commented: "Field + Forum has always been about connecting what we develop with what the market actually needs. Bringing the Fall Creek Collection and SEKOYA programs together for the first time reflects how our breeding priorities are evolving, integrating genetic excellence with commercial direction. By aligning with Planasa and Fresh Forward during the same week, we are creating greater value for the industry and reinforcing the importance of collaboration across the value chain."

According to Hans Liekens, Global Director of Marketing and Innovation at Planasa, the events go beyond individual company programs: "These days are about bringing people together around a shared passion for berries and for growth. By opening our doors together, we are creating a space where ideas can be exchanged, relationships can grow and innovation can truly connect with the needs of the market. The Meet & Greet serves, by definition, as a key networking opportunity for the full berry community."



"At Fresh Forward, we invest deeply in innovative breeding techniques because we believe real progress starts with genetic excellence. Our low‑chill breeding program reflects our commitment to delivering varieties that combine great flavor, strong resilience, and sustainable performance. By working closely with Fragaria Holland's nurseries (the owner of Fresh Forward), growers such as Agromolinillo, and our trading partners—including Special Fruit, Angus Soft Fruits, Keelings, and Frutania—Fresh Forward is better equipped to serve both retailers and consumers. It is rewarding for breeders to see our varieties in shops across Europe. It also allows us to evaluate taste, freshness and shelf life from the consumer perspective," said Fresh Forward Managing Director Teunis Sikma.

