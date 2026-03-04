California growers report pressure from imports, costs, and buyer consolidation

California growers are facing increasing pressure from imports, consolidation among buyers, and rising compliance costs, according to a discussion on the March 3 edition of the AgNet News Hour. During the program, hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill spoke with Dave Roberts of R7 Enterprises, a grower based in Woodlake producing cherries, citrus, lemons, pomegranates, Asian pears, and avocados.

Roberts said imports are reducing the marketing window for California fruit. In the lemon sector, shipments from the Southern Hemisphere have shortened the traditional selling period for domestic fruit, increasing supply pressure within a smaller timeframe.

"When fruit leaves my farm, everybody knows what they're going to get paid that day except for me," Roberts said.

According to Roberts, more volume is being pushed into a shorter market window, which places pressure on pricing and, in some cases, leaves fruit unharvested.

Industry consolidation is also affecting marketing options for growers. Large retailers such as Costco, Walmart, and Kroger account for a growing share of purchasing volume. At the same time, smaller packers face challenges investing in the technology needed to remain competitive. As packers consolidate, growers have fewer marketing channels available.

Roberts also pointed to rising regulatory costs. He estimated that compliance requirements now account for about 20 per cent of farm budgets. Expenses linked to labor, fuel, water policy, and environmental regulation have increased while farmgate returns have not kept pace.

"The number one rule of sustainability is making a profit," Roberts said.

Water policy was another topic discussed during the program. Roberts raised concerns about the impact of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) on agricultural land use. He questioned whether reducing domestic production strengthens food security while the United States imports increasing volumes of food.

"Food security is national security," he said.

The discussion also addressed labor policy, avocado imports, and production in Mexico. Roberts said growers remain willing to compete in global markets but require stable operating conditions.

He concluded by stating that California agriculture must continue adapting as producers work to maintain supply for consumers.

Source: AgNet West