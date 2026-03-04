HLB detection triggers new citrus quarantine in Ramona, California

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a new citrus quarantine in Ramona after two citrus trees in a residential area tested positive for Huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening disease.

This is the first HLB quarantine established in the Ramona area. It adds to existing quarantine zones in Oceanside, Rancho Bernardo, Valley Center, and Fallbrook.

HLB is not harmful to people or animals but is fatal to citrus trees and can affect commercial production as well as residential plantings. Officials said the disease poses a threat to the county's citrus sector, which generates about US$144 million annually.

HLB is spread by the Asian citrus psyllid, an insect that transmits the bacteria while feeding on citrus trees. Symptoms can include mottled yellow leaves and fruit that remains partially green and develops a bitter taste. Infected trees typically decline over several years.

Agricultural Commissioner Ha Dang said lessons from earlier outbreaks have shaped the current response.

"Valuable lessons from Florida's devastating HLB experience have shaped the way [California] regulates and responds to citrus threats," Agricultural Commissioner Ha Dang said. "So far, this has helped limit the HLB destruction of California's citrus industry."

The quarantine restricts the movement of citrus nursery stock, plant material, and fruit outside the designated area. Authorities say these measures aim to limit the spread of the disease and protect citrus production in surrounding regions.

County officials said additional samples from trees where HLB was confirmed are undergoing further testing. If more infected trees are found, agricultural authorities will contact property owners to arrange treatment and removal of affected trees.

Nearby trees may also be treated, and survey activities expanded to monitor the spread of the disease.

Officials advise residents in quarantine areas not to move citrus plants, leaves, or foliage outside the quarantine zone. Backyard citrus fruit should have all leaves and stems removed and be washed before leaving the property where it was grown.

Plant clippings should be dried or double-bagged before disposal. Residents are also asked to cooperate with agricultural officials who inspect trees, collect samples, and conduct pest control treatments.

Authorities recommend that citrus trees be purchased only from local nurseries that meet regulatory standards. If property owners no longer want to maintain citrus trees, officials suggest contacting a tree removal service to prevent trees from serving as hosts for the pest and disease.

