Lighter forecast for 2026 Ojai Pixies

As retailers transition into the late-season citrus window, Melissa's Produce begins shipping 2026 Ojai Pixie Tangerines in early March, positioning the program to extend category momentum into spring.

Pixie Tangerines delivered more than 25 percent sales growth in 2025 versus the prior year, outperforming the broader citrus category, which is up 17 percent year over year in Q1. The March through May availability window allows retailers to sustain citrus performance as early-season mandarins taper.

© Melissa's Produce

"Ojai Pixies aren't just another tangerine," said Robert Schueller, director of public relations at Melissa's. "They're seasonal, they're grown in California by a small co-op of family farms, and the flavor is second to none. Retailers who highlight that story through our program assets tend to capture the strongest performance during the spring window."

Grown by a small cooperative of family farms in California's Ojai Valley, one of the few east-west facing valleys in the world, Pixies benefit from extended daily sun exposure that supports sugar development and balanced flavor. The fruit is naturally seedless, low in acid, unwaxed and easy to peel.

© Melissa's Produce

The 2026 crop is forecasted to be lighter due to the variety's natural alternate bearing cycle, with strength in larger sizes early in the season. Due to warmer winter conditions, some early shipments may show more external green coloration. The company notes that peel color is cosmetic and not indicative of internal maturity. Eating quality remains strong, and the company is working closely with grower partners to manage grading and supply.

Ojai Pixies are available March through May, offering retailers a defined seasonal citrus program during spring resets and holiday promotions. Recommended merchandising strategies include bulk displays supported by high-graphic grower bins and 1-lb grab-and-go totes that support e-commerce and convenience shoppers.

For availability and promotional support, contact the company at (800) 588-0151.

