CPMA 2026 early bird pricing ends this week

Early bird registration for the 2026 CPMA Convention and Trade Show (CPMA 2026) taking place April 28-30, in Toronto, ends this week on Friday, March 6.

CPMA's Annual Convention and Trade Show is Canada's largest event exclusively dedicated to the fresh fruits and vegetable industry. Each year, the show attracts international attendees from across the entire fresh produce supply chain.

© CPMA

Produce industry members are invited to take advantage of the reduced rates to register as full delegates and have access to:

A sold-out trade show floor featuring over 700 booths

An keynote session at the Delegates Breakfast featuring, Jim Carroll, one of the world's leading futurists and experts on trends and innovation

An education program that includes Business Sessions and Learning Lounge sessions where experts will share insights on key issues impacting the produce sector

Social evenings and networking events including the Chair's Welcome Reception, CPMA's After Party, Women in Produce and Young Professionals receptions, and the Annual Banquet

This year, CPMA is introducing several initiatives to enhance attendees' networking experience. These include longer show hours on opening day (April 29), food stations located right on the trade show floor and a dedicated networking feature in the event's mobile app to make it easier for attendees and exhibitors to connect.

© CPMA

Early bird full-delegate registrants also have a chance of winning a prize package, including access for two to Toronto's CN Tower EdgeWalk, a $250 food and beverage gift card, and a Toronto CityPass which grants admission for two to Toronto's top five must-see sights. The winner of this package will be picked randomly after the early bird registration deadline.

Registration can be found here.

© CPMAFor more information:

Micken Kokonya

Canadian Produce Marketing Association

Tel.: +1(613) 749-8742 (cell)

[email protected]

https://cpma.ca/

https://convention.cpma.ca/