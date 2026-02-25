Sampling of fresh Florida grapefruit in Orlando this weekend

Florida Classic Growers, Inc. invites SEPC Southern Exposure attendees to visit Booth #207 for fresh sampling of its premium Rubies® red grapefruit, including hand-sliced samples and freshly juiced grapefruit.

Rubies® grapefruit are known for their deep red color, exceptional interior quality, and balanced sweet flavor. Backed by generations of Florida growing expertise, the brand represents the company's commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality citrus to retail partners and consumers nationwide.

© Florida Classic Growers

A key driver behind the Rubies® program is Florida Classic Growers' CUPS (Citrus Under Protective Screen) production system. CUPS is a controlled environment growing method that protects trees from citrus greening. The result is premium exterior and interior fruit quality, consistent supply, and environmentally responsible production using less land, water, and fertilizer.

"Our CUPS program is producing some of the finest grapefruit we have ever grown," said Derek Rodgers, Director of Sales & Marketing for Florida Classic Growers. "When customers taste Rubies®, they immediately recognize the difference in flavor, color, and quality."

CUPS also supports long-term varietal innovation in Florida, unlocking opportunities for additional high-value citrus programs while strengthening supply reliability for East Coast retailers.

"The innovation behind CUPS allows us to deliver a dependable, sustainable Florida-grown product," said Steven Callaham, CEO at Dundee Citrus Growers Association. "Rubies® grapefruit showcase what's possible when you combine tradition with forward-thinking agriculture."

© Florida Classic Growers

Derek Rodgers and Steven Callaham.

Contact

Derek Rodgers

Florida Classic Growers

Tel: 863-270-5088

[email protected]

https://flclassic.com/