The Turkish mandarin season has been significantly better than last year, says Coskun Eren, marketing manager for Turkish fresh produce exporter Eren: "This year's mandarin season has been one of the strongest in recent years. Yield and quality have both improved significantly compared to last season. Trees carried fruit more evenly, and overall orchard performance has been stable. Early varieties moved more slowly at the beginning, due to warm weather and the late withdrawal of southern hemisphere fruit from Europe. Once temperatures normalized, demand picked up and sales gained momentum."

Mandarins are also performing better than other citrus products, Eren emphasizes. "From our experience, mandarin programs have been running smoother than other citrus lines. Quality consistency helped reduce sorting pressure and allowed shipments to move without major interruptions. Overall, the season has shown good balance between supply and demand, which supports a more structured export flow. In many regions, mandarin yield increased by around 40 to 50 per cent, supported by favorable flowering conditions and balanced tree development. The fruit size is mostly medium to large, which matches export preferences well."

© Eren Tarim

"The quality of mandarins is also better," Eren continues. "Color development is better, internal sweetness levels are higher, and the ability to peel the mandarin has improved. Pest pressure remained relatively low, which increased pack-out rates. Fewer quality deviations have helped us to keep export operations more predictable. Compared to last season, the overall picture is more stable."

According to Eren, the lower expectations for the Spanish mandarin season mean more active trade in Europe: "Demand remains steady and well distributed. Markets such as Russia, Eastern Europe, and Middle Asia continue to absorb significant volumes. Turkey maintains a strong position in these destinations, particularly in Russia. European markets are also active, especially as expectations for the Spanish mandarin season are lower this year. That situation has created additional space for Turkish fruit. Buyers are looking for reliable supply and stable quality."

Eren's main challenges were related to timing and market pressure rather than production, Eren explains. "Warm early-season weather slowed retail movement, and strong competition from remaining southern hemisphere supply limited early sales of some varieties. Price sensitivity has also been visible. Turkish exporters are facing competitive pressure, and they are not immune to it. Buyers are cautious, and programs require careful coordination."

© Eren Tarim

Flexibility in shipment planning and close communication with growers helped manage these challenges, Eren states: "Adjusting the harvest timing and focusing on quality consistency allowed programs to continue, without major disruption. As the season progressed, the market became more balanced and predictable. Prices opened lower compared to last year, roughly 35 to 40 per cent lower in foreign currency terms. Higher yields made this adjustment possible, without putting extreme pressure on growers."

"The outlook for the remainder of the season is positive. Early varieties have already moved well, and later varieties such as W. Murcott and Nova are now taking over. Quality remains strong, and there are no major supply shortages. Demand is expected to remain stable, especially in key export markets. Competition will continue as other origins enter the market, but Turkish mandarins remain well positioned in terms of timing and quality," Eren concludes.

