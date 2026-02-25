Cecelia Packing Corporation president retires

Cecelia Packing Corporation and JC Farm Management, its affiliated farming business, announced that Roger Cruz has been appointed as president of both Cecelia Packing Corporation and JC Farm Management, Inc., succeeding longtime president, David Roth.

Cruz joined JC Farms as farm manager in 2021, successfully serving the farming operation for three years. Then, in 2024, he also took over the operations of Cecelia Packing. His experience at Cecelia and JC Farms comes after 11 years of serving the citrus industry in post-harvest management. In his new role, he will oversee the entire operation from field to shipment.

© Cecelia Packing Corporation

L-R: Roger Cruz, David Roth

"I am honored to join Cecelia Packing at such a pivotal moment," said Cruz. "I look forward to building upon the strong foundation David Roth has established and collaborating with our talented team to drive innovation and growth."

"Roger Cruz has proven himself to be an excellent leader who has the respect of our farming and packing house employees," said Margaret Cotter, co-trustee of the James J. Cotter Living Trust, the owner of Cecelia and JC Farms. "His deep understanding of our agricultural operations, experience in the California citrus industry, and strategic approach will be essential to positioning the company for sustained long-term growth. We look forward to collaborating with Roger and his team as we begin the next chapter for Cecelia and JC Farms."

"Margaret and I want to thank David Roth for his leadership over the past 37 years and his lasting impact on the agricultural businesses that our father, James J. Cotter, founded. David oversaw the expansion of the company's footprint, helping grow the farming operations from approximately 500 acres to over 2,000 acres and doubling the size of the packing house," said Ellen Cotter, co-trustee of the James J. Cotter Living Trust.

