Apple fiber helps fend off colon cancer and more

Honeybear Brands is urging retailers to remind shoppers to eat more fiber rich apples this March, in an effort to help them reduce their risk of certain cancers, including colon cancer.

In addition to cancer protection, emerging research shows fiber can also protect the brains by slowing down symptoms of cognitive decline.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colon cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S. and the risk is growing in younger adults – 1 in 5 diagnoses are now occurring in people under 55, and the American Cancer Society is urging regular screenings start at age 45 rather than 50.

© Honeybear Brands

However, in the U.S., about 97 percent of men and 90 percent of women do not eat enough fiber. The American diet features processed food, and low-fiber, high-fat meals. A high-fiber diet can mitigate risk, providing a preventative measure against colon cancer. Apple peels are packed with fiber thanks to phytochemicals -- such as flavonoids and polyphenols -- which have been shown to fight certain cancers.

"We know shoppers are looking to make informed choices. They are aware of fiber's contribution to good gut health, which supports overall health," said Kristi Harris, marketing director, Honeybear Brands. "With apples, it's easy to sneak more fiber into our diets. Whether you take an apple with you as an on-the-go snack, slice it up instead of chips for lunch or add them to a dish for dinner, apples deliver on taste and health in spades. Plus, they are very affordable."

The company is supporting this colorectal cancer education effort at retail, offering point of sale promotional materials featuring the recognized blue ribbon this March. The company is also working with food blogger My Food Gal on a social media campaign to inspire consumers to follow a high fiber recipe that features the delicious combination of apples and peanut butter.

For more information:

Honeybear Brands

Tel: +1 (800) 551-6183.

https://www.honeybearbrands.com/