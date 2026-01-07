Certain compounds found in garlic can increase the lifespan of mice

Research by the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) has shown that diallyl sulphur compounds—sulphur-rich molecules found in the Allium family, such as garlic, onions, and leeks—can extend lifespan in mice. Published in Cell Metabolism, these findings open new possibilities for developing treatments to improve the quality of life as we age.

The study, which focused on compounds in garlic, indicates that these molecules delay various adverse effects of aging and boost both lifespan and quality of life in young and old male mice. The researchers also found that adding diallyl sulfides to the mice's diet improved insulin function, which is crucial for regulating metabolism and preventing disease, and enhanced cell signaling mechanisms involved in aging.

"We have observed that these compounds alter the mechanisms that regulate several biological pathways involved in aging. The evidence indicates that these mechanisms, present in both animals and humans, are essential for longer life and a better quality of life. However, more research is necessary before applying these findings to humans," explains María Ángeles Cáliz Molina, the study's first author and CSIC researcher at CABIMER, the Andalusian Centre for Molecular Biology and Regenerative Medicine (CSIC-US-UPO-JA).

Additionally, in the mice studied, these molecules reduced specific changes linked to neurodegenerative, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases, including Alzheimer's, sarcopenia, and type 2 diabetes. Notably, they help regulate metainflammation—a persistent, low-grade inflammation associated with metabolic conditions such as obesity and hyperglycemia.

"The results are promising, especially since these compounds are natural and already part of the diet, which is beneficial. However, much remains to be explored to understand their potential to improve human health fully. Further research in both animal models and humans is necessary before any recommendations can be made," stated CSIC scientist Alejandro Martín-Montalvo, senior author of the study. He is also a researcher at CABIMER, where he leads a group focused on metabolic interventions for healthy aging.

The research was conducted by CABIMER (Andalusian Centre for Molecular Biology and Regenerative Medicine) in collaboration with the Instituto de la Grasa (IG-CSIC), the Instituto de Bioquímica Vegetal y Fotosíntesis (IBVF, CSIC-US), the Centro de Investigación Príncipe Felipe, the Internal Medicine department at Hospital Virgen del Rocío, the Cleveland Clinic, and the CIBER's Diabetes and Associated Metabolic Diseases area.

