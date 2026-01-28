The consumption of superfoods continues to grow in France

Superfoods such as goji berries, seaweed, and certain mushroom-based drinks (like coffee substitutes) are gaining ground in the consumer diet. Touted as being less sweet, more natural, and rich in nutrients, fibers, proteins, minerals, and trace elements, they are often associated with health benefits such as improved concentration and stress management. France Info interviewed a consumer who explained that he has made these products part of his daily routine because of their nutritional density.

This trend is also reflected in the catering sector. Seaweed is increasingly finding its way onto menus, boosted by its nutritional value and its image as a healthy product. According to the latest study, consumption of superfoods is set to rise by more than 18% between 2021 and 2023.

Long imported mainly from South America or China, some of these products are now starting to be grown in France. This is the case of goji berries, which are now produced locally by farms that are banking on their adaptation to the climate and high added value: the product can reach up to €120/kg [142 USD/kg]. Demand is rising sharply, even though production remains limited, mainly because the harvest must be done by hand and cannot be mechanized.

Source: franceinfo.fr