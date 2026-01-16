New dietary guidelines reinforce essential role of fresh produce

The release of the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans marks an encouraging moment for the produce industry and nutrition community, reaffirming what decades of science have shown: fruits and vegetables are foundational to healthful eating patterns and long-term well-being.

"The new US Dietary Guidelines place fruits and vegetables in a prominent position and make it clear that consumers should be including them in what they eat every day," said Lauren M. Scott, president of The Foundation for Fresh Produce. "The guidance strongly aligns with The Foundation's mission, and we stand ready to help consumers, health professionals, nutrition educators, and other influencers understand how they can increase fruit and vegetable consumption in every meal occasion."

The updated Guidelines emphasize dietary patterns rich in fruits and vegetables, highlighting their vital role in supporting overall health, chronic disease prevention, and nutrient adequacy across the lifespan. This clear, consistent message reinforces the importance of making fruits and vegetables more accessible, appealing, and central to the way Americans eat throughout the day.

"Globally, the updated Dietary Guidelines are well aligned with fruit and vegetable recommendations from health agencies around the world," said Dr. Jelena Gligorijević, chief medical officer for The Foundation for Fresh Produce. "Across cultures and eating patterns, the evidence is consistent: fruits and vegetables are essential to health, longevity, and disease prevention."

For consumers, it will be especially important to help translate the new guidelines into clear and concise messaging that converts to true behavior change to make an impact.

For the produce industry, the Guidelines present opportunities to collaborate with health professionals, educators, retailers, and foodservice partners to translate science into action. By elevating fruits and vegetables as essential – not optional – components of meals and snacks, the Guidelines open the door for innovation in merchandising, marketing, culinary inspiration, and nutrition communications that meet consumers where they are.

"Even with clear guidance, most Americans still aren't eating enough fruits and vegetables," said Emily Holdorf, MS, RDN, CDN, community and influencer manager of The Foundation for Fresh Produce. "That's why The Foundation is focused on equipping health professionals with ready-to-use, consumer-friendly resources that help turn science into everyday choices – meeting people where they are and making fruits and vegetables a natural part of every eating occasion here."

For nutrition communicators, the updated guidance offers a platform to tell compelling stories that resonate with today's consumers and celebrate taste, variety, cultural relevance, and the everyday joy of produce.

As the nation looks ahead, "The real work starts now," says Scott as The Foundation remains committed to working alongside its donors, industry leaders, and nutrition partners to bring the Dietary Guidelines to life. Together, the produce and nutrition communities can leverage this guidance to inspire confidence, spark curiosity, and ultimately increase fruit and vegetable consumption.

