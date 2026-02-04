Moderate fruit and vegetable juice intake and its health effects

From citrus to beetroot, a range of fruit and vegetable juices are associated with health effects when consumed in moderation, although nutrition experts continue to recommend whole fruit over juice. For many consumers, juice remains part of daily consumption patterns, whether as a breakfast drink, a snack accompaniment, or as an ingredient in mixed beverages.

Moderate intake of 100 per cent fruit juice can contribute vitamins, potassium, magnesium, and bioactive polyphenols. These naturally occurring micronutrients are linked to antioxidant activity and may support the body in managing oxidative stress and inflammation. However, crushing fruit and vegetables into juice releases naturally occurring sugars and removes fibre, which can increase the risk of dental damage. For this reason, whole fruit is generally advised, while juice is recommended in smaller portions.

Nutrition guidance suggests that a single small glass of juice, around 150 millilitres per day, can be included in a balanced diet. A 2023 study found that no single juice provides universal benefits, with different juices contributing in different ways depending on their composition.

Orange juice remains widely consumed due to its vitamin C content, which supports immune function and antioxidant processes. Research has shown that orange juice may help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure, but intake above roughly 500 millilitres per day reduces benefits because of sugar levels. Lemon juice consumption has also been associated with blood pressure management, with studies suggesting that the equivalent of one lemon per day may support hypertension control and digestion when consumed before meals.

Pomegranate juice, when consumed as 100 per cent pure juice, has been linked to antioxidant effects due to high polyphenol content. Research indicates that intakes above 200 millilitres per day do not increase benefits and lead to higher sugar consumption. Beetroot juice contains inorganic nitrates, which convert to nitric oxide and support blood vessel relaxation. Studies indicate benefits for postmenopausal women, individuals with hypertension, and athletes. Beetroot's lower sugar content means volumes of up to 500 millilitres per day can still provide effects.

Cranberry juice has been studied for its role in reducing the risk of recurring urinary tract infections. Compounds known as proanthocyanidins prevent bacteria such as E. coli from adhering to bladder walls. Studies have shown cranberry products reduce UTI risk by 30 per cent overall, with higher reductions reported in women at 32 per cent and children at 45 per cent. To achieve these outcomes, juice must be 100 per cent and unsweetened.

Prune juice is used to support digestion and relieve constipation, although whole prunes show stronger effects. Due to higher sugar levels, intake is generally limited to no more than 150 millilitres per day. Blueberry juice has shown short-term vascular and cognitive effects, reflecting the fruit's antioxidant and micronutrient profile, though whole berries remain the preferred option for regular consumption.

