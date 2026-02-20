Ohio expands statewide quarantine to contain spotted lanternfly

Spotted lanternflies, invasive insects with red wings and black spots, have become an increasing concern in Ohio since they were first detected in the state in 2020. In response, Ohio has expanded a quarantine measure from 18 counties last year to a statewide quarantine.

The insects are commonly found on the invasive tree of heaven and can damage black walnut saplings, apples, and hops. The primary concern, however, relates to grapes and grapevines. Ohio's wine industry is estimated to contribute $6 billion to the state's economy.

Under the expanded quarantine, trees and nursery stock leaving Ohio will be subject to inspection. Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge said the objective is to limit the spread of the pest beyond state borders.

© Ohio Department of Agriculture

"We're making every best effort to really protect our nursery industry, and also protect our friends and neighbors in other states," said Department of Agriculture director Brian Baldridge in an interview. "We're working to make sure that those are inspected when they are allowed to be transported out of state, and we're not adding to this problem that's kind of moving its way across the country. We just wanna be part of the solution from a safety standpoint, from an invasive species standpoint."

Spotted lanternflies are planthoppers native to Asia and were first identified in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014. Baldridge said the Ohio Department of Agriculture has monitored the pest since it was first found in Mingo Junction in 2020. Quarantine measures introduced last year and continued this year aim to slow its spread.

"They are definitely slowing it down and trying to really make a strong effort to protect the nursery industries," said Baldridge. "We work closely with the USDA, and there's no real eradication plan, but this is the policy that's put forth at the federal level. So here in Ohio, we are following those guidelines."

Residents are no longer being asked to formally report sightings. However, the Department of Agriculture advises that if a spotted lanternfly is found, it can be sprayed with white vinegar or physically removed.

