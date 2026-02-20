"Many buyers are waiting for citrus fields to dry out so that the harvest can be resumed"

Good weather seems to be returning to southern Andalusia after several weeks of storms with heavy rain and strong winds that have had a severe impact on agriculture. In the citrus sector, there is still great uncertainty when it comes to harvesting due to the impact of excess humidity on the fruit ahead of the coming weeks.

"While the rains have also been beneficial, filling up aquifers and ensuring the supply of irrigation water, the frequency and quantity have also caused waterlogging and even flooding in areas close to riverbeds," says Miguel Sanz, from the Seville-based company Naranjas Miguelito. "Also, strong wind gusts have caused a lot of fruit to fall from the trees."

Oranges from the second season, as well as those from the Navel group and even late Navelinas, have been the worst hit by these adverse phenomena. "Fortunately, we are not working with late Navelinas this year; it would have been an absolute disaster," says the grower and marketer. "Late Navel oranges have been badly affected, and in the most waterlogged areas, fruit has started to fall to the ground."

"Many buyers are waiting for fields to dry out so that the harvest can be resumed, and that's taking a long time, as temperatures are still cold and orange trees are very dense. If it had rained just for a few days there would have been no problem, but since the fruit is so heavily laden with water, there are concerns regarding its post-harvest. There is widespread fear that in the next few days there will be cases of phytophthora, a soil fungus that causes root, collar, and fruit rot," says Miguel Sanz.

As far as the sales situation is concerned, Miguel points to an upward price trend for both late Navel oranges and Valencia oranges. "This gives us hope to make up for the fruit losses."

"As far as stone fruit trees are concerned, there is concern about the impact on the first blossoms from late January, as so many days of rainy, cloudy, and cold weather prevent cross-pollination, which has led us to carry out bumblebee releases," he says.

"All tasks in the field have been delayed, from planting to pruning trees that have already been harvested or should have been harvested. This is going to have negative consequences for the whole sector," says Miguel Sanz.

For more information:

Naranjas Miguelito

Calle Vicente Aleixandre, 6

41960 - Gines, Seville. Spain

Tel.: +34 675 286 993

www.naranjasmiguelito.com