Almond Board names 18 professionals to 2026 leadership class

The Almond Board of California has announced the 2026 class of its Almond Leadership Program, welcoming 18 professionals from across the almond value chain. The program brings together growers, agronomists, marketers, processors, field representatives, and allied partners for a yearlong leadership development initiative focused on collaboration, industry insight, and addressing operational challenges in California almond production.

Participants will receive exposure to the social, economic, environmental, and regulatory forces shaping the almond sector. Each member will complete a self-directed capstone project aimed at addressing a real-world issue or opportunity within the industry.

© California Almond Board

"This program is about preparing the next generation of leaders to navigate complexity, lead with integrity, and represent the almond community with confidence," said Rebecca Bailey, senior specialist overseeing the program.

In addition to their full-time roles, class members will engage in Almond Board activities spanning global marketing, production, nutrition research, food safety, and related areas. The initiative also emphasizes communication skills and relationship building with industry leaders and staff.

Daniel Frea, a farmer and attorney at Wanger Jones Helsley PC, said, "ALP offers a unique opportunity to deepen my industry knowledge, build meaningful relationships, and better serve the almond community."

Participants are supported by mentors, including graduates of previous cohorts. Jereme Fromm, vice president of business development at California Nut Co., noted that the program provides exposure to nutrition research, regulation, trade, market development, and on-farm innovation while supporting professional networking.

Continuing its service component, the 2026 class aims to raise more than US$25,000 in scholarships for California Future Farmers of America students pursuing agricultural studies. Since its inception, program participants have raised more than US$320,000 for FFA.

The 2026 cohort includes Rebekah Burrows of Advancing Eco Agriculture and GGI Farms, Grace Fales of Baugher Ranch Organics, Daniel Frea of Wanger Jones Helsley PC and Frea Farms, Austin Jackson of Blue Diamond Growers, Andrew Jensen of Crop Syndicate, Julian Jimenez of Pomona Farming LLC, Natalie Kidd of Kidd Farms, Catherine Machado of Manulife Farmland Management Services, Madison Martella of Monte Vista, Prabh Monder of Monder Farms, Connor Pate of Belkorp Ag, Alexus Powell-Crow of Grow West, Noah Riley of Kula Bio, Hyeong Shin of HS Ventures, Orlando Tapia of Corteva Agriscience, John Unzueta of Cache Creek Foods LLC, Alyssa Valdez of RPAC LLC, and James Williamson of PGIM Real Estate.

© California Almond BoardFor more information:

Almond Board of California

Tel: +1 209 549 8262

Email: [email protected]

www.almonds.org