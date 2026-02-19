Florida suspends farm inspections after freeze and drought losses

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson has issued an emergency order suspending certain regulatory requirements for agricultural producers following severe winter weather, drought conditions, and elevated wildfire risk. The order, executed February 17, temporarily suspends onsite inspections required under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Best Management Practices program.

The suspension applies to operations enrolled in BMP manuals for citrus, nursery, specialty fruit and nut crops, vegetable and agronomic crops, and sod across all 67 counties. Under Florida Statutes Section 403.067(7)(d)3, FDACS normally conducts onsite verification inspections to confirm nutrient management and water quality compliance. The requirement will remain suspended for the duration of the emergency declared under Executive Order 26-33.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 26-33 on February 9, declaring a state of emergency statewide due to winter weather, drought, and wildfire conditions. The order authorizes state agencies to suspend regulatory requirements where compliance could hinder emergency response.

From January 31 to February 3, a cold front brought prolonged freezing temperatures and record lows in Central and South Florida. Crop losses are estimated to reach up to US$1 billion, particularly in citrus, vegetables, berries, and other commodities extending south to Lake Okeechobee.

At the same time, more than 95% of the state is experiencing drought conditions described as the worst in 25 years. Over 35 counties are under burn bans as dry soils and freeze-damaged vegetation increase wildfire risk.

Simpson stated, "Florida's farmers and ranchers are some of the toughest and most resilient people you will ever meet, but recent weather has brought significant crop loss, damage, and disruptions to operations. This emergency order allows our producers to focus more on their immediate recovery and less on government regulations."

The suspension is intended to ease administrative pressure during recovery efforts, including crop replanting, livestock feed supplementation, and wildfire preparation.

No direct financial relief was included in the order. However, applications are scheduled to open February 25 for more than US$600 million in federal disaster assistance linked to 2023-2024 hurricanes. The commissioner has also requested federal approval to use state disaster block grants for freeze-related relief.

Source: Florida's Voice