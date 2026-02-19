Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

U.S. maintains 10% tariff on Argentine lemons

The United States and Argentina have reached an agreement on a Framework for a Reciprocal Trade and Investment Agreement. For California lemon growers, the finalized framework maintains the existing 10% U.S. tariff on Argentine lemon imports.

According to California Citrus Mutual, the agreement does not eliminate or reduce U.S. tariffs on Argentine lemons. Under the current U.S. tariff schedule, Argentine products not explicitly exempted remain subject to an additional ad valorem tariff of up to 10%, and Argentina did not receive new preferential access for citrus products.

The outcome maintains existing trade conditions for Argentine lemon shipments into the U.S. market and avoids tariff elimination or expansion.

California Citrus Mutual stated that the result reflects sustained engagement by the California citrus sector working with the Office of the United States Trade Representative and members of Congress.

The agreement framework also provides the United States with leverage to address trade practices under existing enforcement tools.

Source: AgInfo

