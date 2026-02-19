Israeli researchers use CRISPR to reduce grapefruit bitterness

Researchers at the Volcani Center in Rishon LeZion, Israel, have applied CRISPR gene editing to reduce bitterness in grapefruit.

"Kids usually don't like grapefruit because it's too bitter for them," said Dr. Nir Carmi. The bitterness in grapefruit is linked to compounds including naringin, neohesperidin, and poncirin.

The research team disabled one gene responsible for producing the enzyme associated with the formation of these three compounds. Using CRISPR technology, the targeted gene was edited to limit the production of the bitter-tasting chemicals.

As grapefruit trees require several years to produce fruit, the edited fruit has not yet been evaluated for taste. However, analysis shows that the three compounds are absent in the leaves of the edited trees, indicating that fruit from these trees may also have reduced bitterness.

According to Dr. Carmi, additional research teams are conducting similar gene-editing studies in citrus, though he stated that their group is currently at the most advanced stage of development.

Source: ISAAA