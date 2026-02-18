IFPA opens registration for The Mexico Conference 2026

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has opened registration for The Mexico Conference 2026, taking place May 13-14 in Guadalajara, bringing together Mexico's produce leaders and the global partners who do business with them.

Designed specifically for Mexican growers, exporters, and produce business leaders—along with importers, distributors, and retailers deeply engaged in the Mexico trade—The Mexico Conference is a working forum where conversations move from uncertainty to action and where leaders are responsible for growth, risk management, and long-term competitiveness amid policy shifts, industry challenges, and evolving global market demands.

The 2026 program centers on the issues shaping business outcomes in the next six to 12 months, including:

USMCA & Trade Outlook: Expert analysis and real-world reactions addressing tariffs, non-tariff barriers, market access, and policy developments

Sustainability & Water Stewardship: Practical strategies for one of Mexico's most urgent and business-critical challenges

Technology & Workforce Innovation: Tools and approaches helping companies' future-proof operations and talent pipelines

Sessions are designed with expert-led discussions, candid perspectives, and clear takeaways to support faster, more confident decision-making.

The Mexico Conference also features high-impact business roundtables that directly connect growers with buyers and commercial partners, creating tangible opportunities that extend well beyond Guadalajara. Approximately 500 senior-level professionals from Mexico, the United States, Canada, and Asia, are expected to attend, with IFPA also exploring targeted international participation as part of its broader global engagement strategy.

"The Mexico Conference is where IFPA brings the industry together to focus on what matters most to Mexican business—growth, access, sustainability and influence," said Jessica Keller, vice president of global industry relations, IFPA. "This event reflects our commitment to serving members year-round with insights and advocacy that translate into real business value."

Cathy Burns, CEO of IFPA, will headline the conference with a Mexico-focused State of the Industry, connecting global advocacy efforts, policy developments in North America and beyond, and what they mean specifically for IFPA members operating in and with Mexico.

"For Mexico's produce sector, this conference is about clarity and connection," said Rubén Ramírez, country manager for Mexico, IFPA. "Leaders come here to have the conversations that influence strategy, partnerships, and investment decisions across the supply chain."

Early-bird registration is available through April 15, 2026. Full agenda details and registration information are available here.

