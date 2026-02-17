No competition for Greek lemons in the Eastern European markets

The Greek lemon season is developing in a satisfactory way, as Greek exporters face reduced competition from Turkish and Spanish products and can price their products higher than usual. According to official data from the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Foodstuffs, exports from the beginning of the season until 13.02.2026 have reached 6.410 tons, compared to 4.521 tons last season. The primary markets remain Bulgaria with 1.535 tons compared to 807, and Romania with 1.380 tons compared to 715, while Slovakia has almost tripled its imports of Greek lemons, reaching 623 tons.

Mr. Dimitris Douvis, owner of the packing company Douvis Lemons from Korinthia, says: "The season is performing really well. Our products are directed to significant retailers in Romania and Serbia, while we maintain collaborations with wholesalers in other countries, such as Croatia. The crop is reduced by 40-50% compared to last season, so there is no abundant fruit, but the prices are really satisfactory. Growers get paid 0,90 euros/kg and about 50% of the crop is directed abroad."

"The competition is limited. Despite the fact that our growers' price is 0,10-0,15 higher than that of the Spanish ones, our proximity to the Balkan markets works in our favor. On the other hand, Turkish lemons are so scarce and expensive that they constitute no problem for us. Sales pace is normal, but we have to admit that the prices at which lemons move across the value chain are not always easily affordable for final consumers. Nowhere is the economic situation rosy," stresses Mr. Douvis.

As for the rest of the season, the Greek packer holds an optimistic attitude: "The quantities will be enough to meet the needs for the whole of March. Supply problems will begin in April. So, we have no fear of competition coming from Argentinian or South African imports. We will have already left the market by then. Egyptian lemons delivered at 0,85 euros, a price 0,10 higher compared to last season, but their elongated shape does not widely fit Greek market preferences. As for the quality of the remaining fruit, Korinthia stands at a better level than Aigialia. It has fruit with clear skin. Sizes are also quite big, due to the reduced productivity."

