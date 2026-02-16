Invaio Sciences and Fundecitrus partner on HLB control in Brazil

Invaio Sciences, Inc., a global company in nature-positive agriculture, today announced a strategic collaboration with Fundecitrus (Fund for Citrus Protection), a research organization based in Araraquara, Brazil. The partnership aims to accelerate the development and evaluation of novel solutions, particularly peptide-based technologies, for controlling Huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening, one of the most destructive diseases affecting citrus growers worldwide.

This collaboration brings together Invaio's Biologicals by Design™ platform and Fundecitrus' expertise in grove and pest management. Because the bacterium responsible for HLB, Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus (CLas), cannot be cultured in the laboratory, Fundecitrus has developed specialized assays and field-based methods to evaluate candidate solutions where traditional approaches are limited. By combining these complementary strengths, the two organizations aim to address barriers in HLB research and support the development of field-ready tools for growers.

"We're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Fundecitrus," said Ricardo Miranda, VP and Head of Global Development at Invaio Sciences. "Their scientific leadership is critical to advancing new solutions that can transform the way this devastating disease is managed."

Invaio will also deploy its precision delivery platform, Trecise™, to test and deliver selected candidates directly into citrus trees under commercial conditions.

"We are preparing to launch our first HLB solution in Brazil and are committed to expanding the arsenal of tools available to growers," said Avram Slovic, Head of LatAm at Invaio Sciences. "Working with Fundecitrus, widely recognized as one of the world's foremost authorities in citrus health, positions us to translate lab innovation into meaningful impact in the grove."

For more information:

