"Moldovan stone fruit attracts Swiss buyers for post-season supply"

Swiss importers and retailers are showing growing interest in Moldovan stone fruit, particularly plums, cherries, and apricots, as a complementary sourcing option once the local Swiss season ends, says Tatiana Burca, Export Programs Coordinator from Export Agency, Moldova:

"This was confirmed during a series of targeted meetings with Swiss buyers, importers, and trade representatives held in early February on the margins of Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin. On 1 April 2025, the Free Trade Agreement with the EFTA countries entered into force, and in the previous season, Moldova made its first plum deliveries to a retail chain in Switzerland. The plums were supplied in consumer-ready packaging and maintained consistent quality throughout the entire delivery season, which lasted until the end of November."

© EXPORT AGENCY" S.R.L.

According to Burca, across discussions with importers and retail-linked platforms, stone fruit clearly emerged as the strongest category for Moldova. "Buyers identified plums as the most commercially promising product, followed by cherries and apricots, particularly for late-season placements or post-local supply windows. Feedback from retail-linked platforms confirmed that Moldovan plums have already been tested on the Swiss market, with positive results in late-season programs. Buyers underlined the importance of clear product specifications, including calibers, packaging formats, and certifications, as well as the ability to respond quickly when short and limited import windows open due to fluctuations in local supply."

"Overall, Swiss buyers view Moldova as a complementary sourcing origin as domestic production remains their undisputable priority number one during the commercial season. Interest is strongest where Moldovan supply can extend availability beyond the Swiss season while meeting strict quality, certification, and social compliance requirements", Tatiana Burca mentioned.

"In recent years, Moldova's fruit export potential has increased significantly, supported by investments in new varieties, improved product quality, post-harvest infrastructure, certifications, and modern consumer-ready packaging. As a result, the volume of Moldovan fruit supplied to EU retail chains has grown steadily, reflecting improved market readiness and alignment with European retail requirements. In 2025, Moldova exported more than 70 thousand tons of plums, for example."

To explore partnership opportunities and engage directly with Moldovan fruit producers and learn more about the sector's potential, we invite Swiss importers to take part in the Moldovan–Swiss Business Forum, which will take place in Zurich on 12 March 2026.

To register for the Moldovan-Swiss Business Forum, please click here.