Spring Policy Summit to “bring Washington to you”

The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) will once again convene industry and government leadership at its Annual Spring Policy Summit, where members and stakeholders gather to discuss the most pressing trade and policy issues impacting fresh produce.

Designed to "bring Washington to you," the Spring Policy Summit creates an opportunity for produce industry leaders to engage directly with federal and state officials, policy experts, and regulatory agencies. The event is Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Tubac Resort.

© Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

As cross-border trade continues to evolve, this year's Summit will focus on forward-looking discussions surrounding:

The status and outlook of USMCA implementation and future renewal considerations

Tariff developments and the broader global trade landscape

Updates on border operations, port efficiency, and infrastructure modernization

Agency-level insights from government officials overseeing trade, agriculture, transportation, labor, and food safety

While final speaker confirmations are forthcoming, the program will continue FPAA's tradition of delivering substantive, solution-oriented conversations that equip members with actionable insight.

"FPAA's Spring Policy Summit reflects our commitment to advocacy and leadership," said FPAA president Lance Jungmeyer. "Our members operate at the intersection of agriculture, trade, and border policy. Bringing policymakers and industry executives together in meaningful dialogue ensures our collective voice remains strong and informed."

© Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

Held annually in Southern Arizona, the Summit fosters candid discussion in a setting designed for engagement, collaboration, and relationship-building. Attendees include importers, distributors, service providers, and key government representatives involved in trade enforcement, infrastructure development, and regulatory oversight.

As the produce industry navigates an increasingly complex policy environment, FPAA continues to serve as a bridge between Washington, state capitals, and the border communities that drive North American produce trade.

Additional details, including agenda and confirmed speakers, will be announced soon.

For more information:

Lance Jungmeyer

Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

[email protected]

Allison Moore

Fresh Produce Association of the Americas

[email protected]

www.thefpaa.com