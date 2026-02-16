Organic Produce Summit 2026 registration now open

For 10 years, industry members have gathered in Monterey, California to nurture not just crops, but to cultivate relationships within the organic produce industry.

In celebrating this 10th anniversary milestone, attendees can experience enhanced education, an expanded trade show floor, and industry connections.

For the first time ever, there will be a dedicated zone for allied service providers, supply chain partners, and commodity boards/associations of the organic produce industry to exhibit at OPS, upstairs in the Steinbeck ballroom. Exhibitor registration is open and to register for more information, contact Keigan Roos [email protected].

Show attendees can expect new and returning show features including:

Third day devoted to networking: This includes a golf tournament, Women's Event, and a partner event with CCOF.

OPS event app: Used for seamless pre-show planning, wayfinding on site, making connections with other attendees, and on-demand content.

Expanded trade show floor: The floor will showcase the best in organic produce. For the first time, the show will include the entire organic produce industry from growers, to allied service providers and supply chain partners.

Special events: These include Yoga on the Beach, Seed to Service volunteer program, Welcome Reception and Organic Roots Pre-Reception for buyers and those new to OPS or the industry, along with keynotes and educational sessions, and retailer and buyer field tours.

