"Tropical fruits from Ecuador set to enter the European and Italian markets"

Tropical fruits will be the main focus at the next Macfrut event held in Rimini, Italy, from 21-23 April 2026. This year, the international trade segment will prevail. The fair will include the participation of Florissima&Fruit, a company from Ecuador that specializes in tropical fruits and flowers. Gisella Chiarello, the contact person, offers a glimpse into the company's operations.

"Florissima & Fruit is an Ecuadorian company that brings the richness of Ecuadorian flowers and tropical fruits to international markets," she says. "We envision ourselves as a bridge between local producers and foreign buyers, highlighting products that best represent Ecuadorian biodiversity. From the beginning, we have focused on building strong, lasting relationships with respected farmers and on creating an efficient, sustainable supply chain. Ecuador's diversity and agricultural potential are reflected in our flagship products. Our tropical fruit segment includes carefully selected yellow and red pitaya (dragon fruit), granadilla, avocado, curuba, baby banana, and passion fruit."

However, in the floral sector, the Ecuadorian rose remains the international standard. It is recognized for its intense color, variety, and excellent durability. "These qualities are attributed to our equatorial location and climatic conditions. In addition to roses, we offer summer flowers such as chrysanthemums and carnations, as well as foliage and filler flowers like Gypsophila, also known as baby's breath, which is in high demand," Chiarello continues.

"We have observed considerable growth in top markets, including Europe, the United States, and several Asian countries, where consumers increasingly value the quality, durability, and reliability of Ecuadorian products."

"At international trade fairs such as Macfrut, our main goal is to present Florissima & Fruit from Ecuador as a reliable and committed trade partner, while giving our products the visibility they deserve and building genuine relationships with international buyers. Being there as exhibitors allows us to connect with customers in a direct and transparent way, fostering trust and personally demonstrating the quality of what we offer, along with our logistical and commercial expertise. Participating in Macfrut also gives us the opportunity to experience market trends firsthand, better understand the needs of European consumers, and create meaningful connections that can grow into long-term export partnerships."

The company will be in Hall B1 at Stand 037 at Macfrut

"Exporting fresh produce presents costly and increasingly complex challenges. The most significant of these are phytosanitary and quality regulations, which vary by destination and require constant updates, particularly for European Union markets."

"Another key challenge is logistics and cold chain management. These are essential to ensuring that highly perishable fruits and flowers reach the end customer in optimal condition, preserving their flavor, freshness, and appearance. Lastly, in an increasingly digitized world, we face a new challenge of scams, ghost companies, and opaque business practices that aim to damage companies in the sector by taking advantage of technology," Chiarello concludes.

