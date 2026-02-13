Asia Fruit Logistica appoints Unitec as official technology partner

Asia Fruit Logistica (AFL) has appointed UNITEC as its Official Technology Partner for the 2026 edition. The partnership was unveiled during Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin and forms part of AFL's continued focus on technology within the fresh produce supply chain.

UNITEC, a technology company active in the produce industry, will serve as the exclusive technology partner for the event, which is scheduled to take place from 2–4 September 2026 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

© Asia Fruit Logistica

"We support international leaders not only with advanced technology, but with professionals on the ground who listen daily to the evolving needs of growers and distributors," says Angelo Benedetti, President of UNITEC. "This combination of technical excellence and local proximity generates tangible value across the supply chain."

According to organisers, exhibitor registrations for Asia Fruit Logistica 2026 are currently running 26% above last year's pace.

A new feature for 2026 will be the AgriTech Showcase, a platform dedicated to technologies for the fresh produce sector. The showcase will include a stage and exhibition area where technology providers and industry representatives can present solutions and applications related to automation, digitalisation, and supply chain management. Applications are open for industry speakers to participate in the programme.

© Asia Fruit Logistica

"The appointment of UNITEC as Official Technology Partner marks a decisive step in strengthening AFL's emphasis on innovation, automation, and digital solutions for the fresh produce sector," said David Axiotis, Managing Director of Global Produce Events, the organiser of Asia Fruit Logistica.

Global Produce Events indicated that the AgriTech Showcase is intended to highlight the role of technology in supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and quality management.

Asia Fruit Logistica is held annually in Hong Kong and brings together stakeholders from across the fruit and vegetable supply chain.

