Fresh India Show 2026 attracts higher overseas interest amid India's FTAs

India's recent trade agreements with the EU, USA, and New Zealand are generating notable early interest from international participants for Fresh India Show 2026, says M B Naqvi, CEO and Chief Coordinator. "With India entering a new phase of trade agreements with the EU, USA, and New Zealand, exhibitors can realistically expect enhanced two-way trade opportunities and cross-border partnerships."

© Fresh India Show

Taking place on May 29-30th, 2026, at Mumbai's CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Center, the 8th edition sits close to Vashi APMC, recognized as Asia's largest fruit and vegetable wholesale market with direct access to port and airport infrastructure. "Fresh India Show 2026 blends a focused business networking expo with structured Reverse Buyer-Seller Meetings, a comprehensive two-day conference, and curated APMC market tours. The venue's proximity to Vashi APMC, Mumbai port infrastructure, and key logistics corridors makes it ideal for import-export stakeholders," Naqvi explains.

© Fresh India Show

"The Conference spotlights key market and policy trends shaping India's fresh produce sector, including export-import dynamics, global market access, varietal innovation, post-harvest loss reduction, cold-chain expansion, and organized retail growth—with panels on fresh-cut produce, frozen products, and direct-to-consumer models," Naqvi elaborates. "Dedicated focus zones for cold-chain, packhouses, protected cultivation, hydroponics, and precision farming are being planned to demonstrate how technology and infrastructure are supporting quality, consistency, and market access for fresh produce in India," he adds.

© Fresh India Show

APEDA-backed B2B meetings and dedicated pavilions from Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Tanzania, Washington Apples (USA), and Garden of Europe complement the show's global focus. "We're also organizing a national convention alongside the All India Fruit Merchants Association to bring wholesalers and retailers from across India into structured B2B meetings with international buyers, backed by special discounted participation packages," Naqvi highlights, adding that registrations have already surpassed last year's pace, with early-bird packages, including fees, branding, and buyer access, available until March 30, 2026.

"Fresh India Show has evolved from a conventional exhibition into a business-driven trade platform," Naqvi reflects. "For global importers, exporters, retailers, and logistics professionals tracking Indian market evolution, this platform delivers the connections and intelligence to stay ahead," he concludes.

For more information:

M B Naqvi

Media Today Group

Tel: +91 9899380104 / 9319608806

Email: [email protected]

www.freshindiashow.com