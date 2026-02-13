South African agricultural exports set to exceed US$13.7 billion

South Africa's agricultural exports are projected to reach record levels in 2025. Export values are expected to exceed US$13.7 billion, supported by continued global demand for citrus, grapes, and macadamia nuts.

During the first nine months of 2025, export values increased by 10 per cent. Growth was supported by diversification into African markets as well as BRICS destinations, expanding the country's trade footprint beyond traditional partners.

Despite the positive export trajectory, operational challenges remain. New research indicates that port congestion, rail bottlenecks, and inefficient cross-border payment systems are affecting profitability across the supply chain. These logistical constraints increase costs and reduce margins for exporters.

Trade policy uncertainty also remains a factor. The potential loss of African Growth and Opportunity Act benefits could add further pressure to the sector. Exporters are therefore navigating strong international demand alongside rising operational risks linked to infrastructure and market access.

The outlook for 2025 reflects continued volume movement into global markets, but performance will also depend on improvements in logistics efficiency and trade stability.

Source: eNCA