Limited edition citrus olive oil unveiled

Sumo Citrus® unveiled its culinary collaboration: a limited-edition olive oil created in partnership with olive oil brand, Brightland®. This infusion captures the complex sweetness of peak-season Sumo Citrus within the brand's 100 percent California extra virgin olive oil. The result is a vibrant finishing oil which has mandarin complexity.

Launching exclusively on Brightland's website, the oil was made with premium California ingredients to span the culinary spectrum — from drizzling and baking to roasting.

"This collaboration brings the taste of Sumo Citrus into kitchens in a new way," says Sunnia Gull, vice president of marketing for Sumo Citrus. "As two beloved California brands with a shared commitment to quality — we're bottling our love of California-grown, distinct flavor and premium quality into one bold olive oil. Now, followers of the brand can celebrate the joy of Sumo Citrus flavor during our peak season and beyond in a new, creative way, whether in salads, sweets, or even cocktails and mocktails."

© Sumo Citrus

"Partnering with Sumo Citrus felt like the ultimate expression of our commitment to flavor, craft, and quality," said Brightland CEO and Founder, Aishwarya Iyer. "We are dedicated to championing the best local agriculture, and this collaboration represents the perfect marriage of our high-quality extra-virgin olive oil and the legendary sweetness of the Sumo Citrus."

The flavor-first olive oil offers a bright and balanced profile and pairs well with cheese, salads, roasted vegetables, avocado toast, cocktails, baked goods, ice cream and so much more. The finish gives notes of mandarin peel, nectar and soft citrus oils, with zero bitterness.

The oil will be available while supplies last beginning Feb. 11 on Brightland's website for $48 (MSRP $60), packaged in a 375 mL / 12.7 fl. oz. fully recyclable UV-coated glass bottle.

For more information:

Sumo Citrus

[email protected]

https://sumocitrus.com/