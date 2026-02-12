"India's mandarin imports to strengthen as local Kinnow availability contracts"

Punjab, a major citrus-producing state in northwest India, has nearly exhausted its Kinnow supplies, opening a clear window for imported mandarins through Ramadan and summer, says Vishal Take Director of Take Agro India Pvt. Ltd. "This leaves room for premium easy-peel varieties like Nadorcott, favored by Indian retailers and e-commerce for deep color, high sweetness, and reliable shelf life."

According to Vishal, "Chinese mandarin imports to India hold steady year-over-year with China ranking second behind South Africa. Current arrivals run 2 to 3 times higher than January levels as the imported market expands, driven by consumer demand for sweet, easy-to-peel snack varieties. South African volumes make these premium mandarins more accessible across retail channels."

© Take Agro India Pvt. Ltd

The Indian market favors Nadorcott for its balanced Brix levels, uniform sizing, deep orange color, and strong cold chain performance that minimizes transit shrinkage while driving repeat consumer sales, Vishal explains. "The easy-peel characteristic and premium appearance suit modern trade perfectly, building retailer confidence during domestic supply gaps. Murcott mandarins also perform well with distinctive honey-like flavor, attractive peel, and good shelf life, though they require slightly more effort to peel compared to Nadorcott's loose skin."

© Take Agro India Pvt. Ltd

Market pricing reveals clear divergence in the 2025-26 season. Vishal mentions, "Imported mandarins dropped by USD 6 to 7 per carton or 16 to 20% lower than last year, as South African supply grew. In contrast, domestic mandarin prices climbed over 10% from shortages." He highlights how importers face extended transit times, port disruptions, currency fluctuations, duty impacts, clearance delays, and aggressive domestic citrus competition, all compressing margins despite healthy end-consumer demand in urban markets.

Vishal expects stronger demand with summer temperatures rising, Ramadan iftar consumption kicking off mid-February, and evolving e-commerce reach. "Punjab's dwindling Kinnow supplies are widening the domestic citrus gap. In the coming weeks, stock rotation will accelerate as the summer sets in and domestic citrus supply fades. We anticipate firmer pricing and better absorption across channels," he concludes.

