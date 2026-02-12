Belize partners with Taiwan to expand agro-processing capacity

Belize has signed an Implementation Arrangement for the Belize Agricultural Product Processing Innovation and Incubation Project, aimed at developing domestic agro-processing capacity. The agreement was signed by Ambassador Lily Hsu and Minister of Agriculture, Food Security, and New Growth Industries Rodwell Ferguson.

The initiative focuses on expanding processing capacity and converting locally grown produce into value-added products. The project seeks to reduce reliance on raw produce exports by improving processing methods, introducing technology, and creating additional opportunities for farmers and small agri-entrepreneurs.

Belize produces a range of fruits and vegetables, many of which are currently exported or sold fresh. Taiwan, which has partnered with Belize on agricultural development, will provide technical expertise in food processing, innovation, and agricultural technology.

The collaboration outlines plans to enhance processing and preservation methods, support small producers and agro-processors, and strengthen market positioning. The initiative is also intended to contribute to income generation within the farming sector.

Government representatives stated that the project aligns with national efforts to modernize agriculture, promote entrepreneurship, and strengthen food security through increased domestic processing of locally produced crops.

The program is expected to focus on technical upgrading and capacity development within the agricultural value chain.

Source: Love FM