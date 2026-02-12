U.S. ag leaders support USMCA ahead of July review

Agricultural industry representatives met in Nashville to express support for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement ahead of its scheduled review in July. The meeting was hosted by the Ag Coalition for USMCA and included leaders from organisations such as the National Corn Growers Association, National Milk Producers Federation, and the International Fresh Produce Association.

According to Alexis Taylor, IFPA Chief Global Policy Officer and former USDA trade undersecretary, fruit and vegetable trade between the U.S. and Mexico plays a role in supporting dietary goals in the U.S.

"You can't do that without fruits and veggies, right? We should be half of your diet," Taylor says. "I think anything that really could jeopardize that trilateral nature, ultimately will. We're concerned [it will] have impacts on our producers, that entire supply chain, the distribution networks, to retail, to ultimately those end-consumers."

Taylor noted that the Ag Coalition for USMCA report emphasises the trilateral structure of the agreement and outlines its economic contribution to U.S. farmers and ranchers.

"The long-term success of USMCA is a top priority for our members," said Taylor. "Since the agreement took effect, fresh U.S. fruit export values have increased by 34%, while U.S. vegetable exports have grown by 14%. These gains highlight the tangible value USMCA delivers across the fresh produce supply chain and reinforce the importance of a strong, integrated North American trade environment."

Lawmakers have also commented on the agreement. In a call with reporters, Senator Chuck Grassley said he supports its continuation.

"That ought to be reauthorized for the full extent, and it should be done yesterday, not tomorrow," Sen. Grassley said. "I've been pretty clear on that. Now, there are some things that may need to be fine-tuned. But for the most part, the dramatic improvement in exports for American farmers to Mexico, and to a lesser extent Canada, is so great that it should be unquestioned that it should be extended."

The USMCA was negotiated during President Donald Trump's first term and replaced NAFTA. The agreement is due for official review in July.

