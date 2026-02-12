Moroccan lemon exports up 80% In 2024/25

Morocco recorded its highest lemon export volumes in five seasons during 2024/25, reversing four consecutive years of decline, according to EastFruit.

Between November 2024 and October 2025, the country exported 9,700 tons of lemons, valued at over US$5 million. This represents an 80% increase compared to the 2023/24 season and the strongest result since 2010/11, when exports reached 18,000 tons.

© EastFruit

After nearing that level in 2019/20 with 17,000 tons, Moroccan lemon exports declined steadily, reaching 5,300 tons in 2023/24. The 2024/25 campaign delivered higher volumes and marked a break in the downward trajectory.

Export timing has also shifted. Traditionally, shipments peaked in February, with volumes declining sharply from April onwards. In recent seasons, exports have been distributed more evenly across the marketing window. In 2024/25, April recorded the highest volumes, while May shipments remained at comparable levels.

© EastFruit

Mauritania remained the leading destination, accounting for 45% of total exports and registering its fourth consecutive year of growth. The United Kingdom ranked second, exceeding 1,000 tons for the first time in 17 years. Russia followed with 9.2% of total shipments.

The Netherlands and Canada resumed imports during the season, while exports to France declined by 20%. Shipments to smaller markets doubled compared to the previous campaign, indicating broader diversification within Morocco's lemon export portfolio.

Source: EastFruit