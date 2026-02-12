Peak season for Red Beauty mandarin slowing down, Yellow Beauty filling the gap

In recent years, high-end citrus varieties have continued to gain popularity in both domestic and international markets, with varieties such as Red Beauty and Yellow Beauty attracting particular attention.

Red Beauty Prices Impacted This Season

According to Manager Hong of Fresh Go Produce Co., Limited, "Red Beauty mandarins, also known as Ehime 28, originated in Ehime Prefecture, Japan. They were introduced to China in 2001 and entered large-scale cultivation in Pinghe, Fujian, in 2015. The defining characteristic of Red Beauty is its exceptional taste—almost purely sweet, delicate and melt-in-the-mouth, seedless, with a peel only about 1mm thick, abundant juice, and an edible rate of up to 95%."

Exports of this season's Red Beauty concluded in January. Manager Hong explained that frost in Jiangxi this year, combined with excessive rainfall early in the season, had a certain impact on fruit growth and acid reduction. As a result, the proportion of small and medium-sized fruit is about 20% higher than in previous years, although overall sweetness has actually improved.

Market competition has also intensified. "This year, a large number of counterfeit 'Red Beauty' products have appeared on the market. Some traders are using other, cheaper Ehime varieties to pass them off as Red Beauty, exporting them to Southeast Asia at low prices of around ¥20 per box, seriously disrupting market order," said Manager Hong. He added that so-called Red Beauty has even appeared on the market at ¥15–16 (US$0.10–0.11), putting pressure on the overall price system.

"Our sales have certainly been affected to some extent, but the company still maintains stable high-end customer channels, and some premium clients continue to insist on using genuine, high-quality Red Beauty," Manager Hong noted. From the perspective of variety development cycles, he believes that the period of high profitability for new fruit varieties typically lasts around five years. "Red Beauty became popular several years ago, and since last year, a large number of fruit traders have entered the market, significantly intensifying competition."

© Fresh Go Produce

Yellow Beauty's Late-Maturing Advantage Becomes Clear

Following Red Beauty's withdrawal from the market, Yellow Beauty has gradually filled the gap. Yellow Beauty is a late-maturing variety, mainly produced in Fujian, with small-scale cultivation in Zhejiang. In recent years, Sichuan and Hubei have also begun trial planting, but overall quality remains strongest in Fujian's production areas.

The Yellow Beauty variety is currently performing particularly well in the Singapore market. "Yellow Beauty has seen strong market performance this year, largely due to the later timing of the Chinese New Year," said Manager Hong. "In previous years, farm-gate prices were around ¥2.5, but this season they have risen to over ¥5."

Manager Hong pointed out that the later Chinese New Year created a transitional window between Red Beauty and other citrus varieties. At the same time, consumer concerns about the use of sweeteners in varieties such as Sumo mandarins and Chunjian oranges have become more pronounced, including in overseas markets. "Yellow Beauty has a sweetness level of 15–16° Brix, and its peel is extremely thin, making it almost impossible to use sweeteners—otherwise the fruit would easily rot. This gives traders confidence in food safety and has, to some extent, boosted demand for both Red Beauty and Yellow Beauty."

Manager Hong added that Yellow Beauty sales are currently strong, with prices slightly higher than those of Red Beauty. Finished products are selling at approximately ¥19–21 per kilogram.

© Fresh Go Produce

Tangelo Exports Also Perform Strongly

In addition to mainstream varieties, tangelos, as hybrid citrus fruits, have gradually gained attention in recent years. Their main production areas are concentrated in Pinghe, Sanming, and Nanping in Fujian Province, and they remain a niche product. In terms of taste, this year's tangelos offer good sweetness and juiciness, though their segments are relatively thick, creating a firmer mouthfeel that appeals to consumers seeking a refreshing eating experience.

"The promotion of tangelos has been quite effective over the past two years, particularly in the European and American markets, with relatively stable sales in Canada," said Manager Hong. Finished products are competitively priced at approximately ¥17–18 (US$0.11–0.12) per 2.25 kg.

In addition to mandarins, Fresh Go also focuses on exporting a range of niche specialty fruits, including fresh waxberries, niche lychees, pepino melons, and jujubes, with the goal of supplying overseas markets with more high-end Chinese specialty fruits.

© Fresh Go Produce

For more information:

Hom Hong

Fresh Go Produce Co., Limited