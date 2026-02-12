Colombia aims to increase its processed lime sales to Europe

The Colombian lime market is gaining international traction, offering both fresh fruit and processed products. Nicolás Martínez, CEO of Agrocítricos del Valle, discusses how vertical integration and derivative diversification shape the company's strategy in the US and Europe.

The company belongs to a group with nearly 40 years of agricultural expertise in Valle del Cauca, particularly in Huacarí, San Pedro, and Yotoco. While the region has traditionally been known for sugarcane, about 4 or 5 years ago, they shifted their focus to Tahiti limes for export.

© Agrocítricos del Valle

"Currently, about 80% of the fruit grown is intended for export as fresh produce, mostly to the United States. The remaining 20% that does not meet export standards or quality requirements is directed toward industrial processing. All the fruit we can't export is turned into juices, pulp, and various fruit-based products," Martínez stated.

The group, in collaboration with other producers via the CITRI Valle association, oversees a citrus cultivation area of approximately 1,800 to 2,000 hectares in the region. This setup enables them to supply the fresh market and provides a reliable source of raw materials for the processing industry.

© Agrocítricos del Valle

In the United States, the main market is the food service industry. "The most popular size is 34 ounces (roughly one litre), a concentrated and 100% natural product aimed at the horeca sector. Lime is a versatile ingredient, fitting Latin, Peruvian, Asian, and American cuisines, and is also widely used in cocktails," he stated.

Seasonal weather impacts consumption directly. "There is a statistic that demonstrates this correlation: the hotter it gets, the more lemon is consumed," Martínez states. This trend boosts expectations during summer and major sporting events.

© Agrocítricos del Valle

The company's approach in Europe primarily centers on processed products. "Processed products are not bound by commercial windows. Our goal is to provide consistent pricing and availability throughout the year. This aims to minimize the volatility often seen with fresh fruit and offer greater stability to both clients and growers," he explained.

A key element of the model is the comprehensive use of the fruit. "The industrial juice yield is approximately 35%, leaving 65% as peel. Instead of viewing this as waste, the company has created valorization processes: producing animal feed from fibre and extracting essential oils for use in cosmetics, cleaning products, and flavorings. We ensure that nothing goes to waste," Martínez stressed.

For more information:

Nicolas Martinez,

Agrocítricos del Valle,

Colombia

Tel: +57 300 262 9670

Email: [email protected]

www.agrocitricosdelvalle.com