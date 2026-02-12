Registration for Fruit Attraction 2026 is now open

From October 6 to 8, Fruit Attraction will once again make Madrid the top global hub for the fruit and vegetable industry. Organized by Ifema Madrid and Fepex, the fair is preparing for its 18th edition and has begun accepting applications from companies in the sector.

Under the slogan 'Where the essence of the sector connects with the world,' and following last year's resounding success, Fruit Attraction returns stronger than ever to continue shaping the future of the sector.

© Fruit Attraction

Fruit Attraction will span over 78,000 m² across 10 halls at Ifema Madrid (halls 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, and 14), showcasing products, solutions, new varieties and formats, research, trends, and innovations from more than 2,400 participating companies. This offering is organized into four specialized sections: Fresh Produce, Auxiliary Industry, Fresh Food Logistics, and Innova&Tech. Potatoes will also be highlighted as a key product. With these elements, the fair expects to set a new participation record, drawing over 121,000 professionals from 152 countries.

Fruit Attraction offers a platform for global promotion and expansion through the International Buyers Program. In partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, ICEX, and Fepex, the event will bring together 700 key buyers, retail purchasing managers, importers, and wholesalers from over 50 countries in Madrid. This year, the Guest Importing Countries program will focus on China and the United Arab Emirates.

Participating in Fruit Attraction provides companies in the sector with a unique opportunity to increase visibility and bolster their international presence in a highly specialized environment. It allows for establishing professional contacts that can lead to real business opportunities, provides direct access to buyers and distributors worldwide, and gives first-hand insight into the new trends and innovations shaping the fruit and vegetable market.

