"There are quite a lot of big sized Valencia oranges available"

The Egyptian Valencia orange season is kicking into full gear this week, says CEO Mariya Dermendzhieva of Bulgarian fresh produce trader Triland: "After a rather challenging, but successful lemon season and a very short Navel season overlapped with Valencia, this week we enter into the heart of the season for the Valencia oranges, that are grown in Egypt, as every single packhouse shall be packing this fruit from next week onwards."

© Harvesty LTD

According to Dermendzhieva, there are sufficient larger sized Valencia oranges available this season. "The Valencia crop is larger than it was last year, the quality is great, and there doesn't seem to be a lack of larger-sized Valencias. On the contrary, there are quite a lot of big Valencia oranges available. After three weeks of turbulence regarding the price levels, it seems like now the prices are finally clear, and we all hope that they shall remain stable for the remainder of the season."

Dermendzhieva states that the clients from Europe are looking for the right prices, after they had to pay higher prices last year: "European clients are very careful setting programs, as they suffered at the end of last season due to the significant increase in prices. However, at the same time, these European clients are ready to start buying when the offers match their view for the fair price levels."

© Harvesty LTD

"Far East markets are strongly influenced by Chinese oranges and the Chinese New Year sales of mandarins, which push the season later and start with lower volumes and lower prices. Still, prices seem higher than they were at the start of next season. India started earlier and has a stable demand. Once other markets in the region start in full swing, this will lead to a more balanced situation. Overall, we're looking into quality, quantity, and a price stable season, if there are no big fluctuations in demand going forward," Dermendzhieva concludes.

