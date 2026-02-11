Mandarins outperform oranges in Greek season

The Greek weather has resulted in some issues with the quality in the last few months of 2025, says Spiros Tampakis, owner of Greek citrus exporter Tampakis Fresh: "Clementine quality has generally been good this season. But heavy rains during November and December created quality problems, so exporters quickly switched to Novas. Navel orange prices are lower compared to last year, mainly due to pressure from the juice industry. Prices for juice have dropped from approximately €0.20/kg last season to around €0.12/kg this year."

According to Tampakis, the rains have also had an impact on prices in certain regions. "Weather conditions have been a major challenge, with persistent rainfall throughout the season. Nova mandarins achieved good prices at the beginning of December, but in regions such as Arta and Igoumenitsa, prices later declined due to lower fruit quality. Overall, volumes are similar to last year."

© Tampakis Fresh

The quality issues can't only be blamed on the weather conditions, though, Tampakis emphasizes: "Greece is gaining ground in international markets, mainly due to investments in modern packing and processing facilities, which have significantly improved post-harvest handling and overall fruit quality. However, clementines have faced quality issues, largely caused by rushed harvesting, fruit being picked too early, and poor harvesting practices. This issue is particularly evident in oranges, where in some cases, fruit is harvested by hand without clippers, increasing the risk of damage being done to the fruit."

There are positive notes for the Greek citrus season, for mandarins specifically. "Mandarins are currently the strongest performer internationally, showing solid demand. Quantities are very small for late mandarins, so prices are really good. Oranges are facing increased competitive pressure, as well as logistical challenges, while Greek lemons remain a stable category with consistent demand," Tampakis concludes.

