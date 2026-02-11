Florida senate drops expanded farm bill clause

A Florida Senate committee has removed a proposed expansion of non-disparagement protections from the state's farm bill. The Senate Rules Committee voted unanimously to strip the provision, which would have extended legal protections to any agricultural product or equipment.

The existing non-disparagement framework in Florida applies only to perishable agricultural products and sets a lower legal standard than defamation lawsuits. The proposed change would have broadened its scope across the agricultural industry.

People from across the state attended the committee meeting, with opponents stating that the expanded clause could restrict free speech.

"That would've absolutely intimidated free speech here in the state of Florida," said Daniel Andrews, founder of Captains for Clean Water.

Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, said the intent was not to limit truthful speech. "You cannot lie about somebody and not expect there to be any consequences. That's the law. What we didn't want was someone to feel they couldn't tell the truth," he said.

Andrews argued the expanded provision could increase legal action against critics of the agricultural sector.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Keith Truenow, R-Tavares, who is sponsoring the bill, opposed removing the expanded clause during the committee discussion.

"I ask you not to approve the amendment to the amendment," Truenow said.

He said the current framework has operated for more than three decades and supports the sector. "I think it worked for the last 30 plus years," Truenow said. "We want to see Florida agriculture for the next 100 years to be successful."

Senate President Ben Albritton stated that the legislation may still change. "I will say the ag bill is a work in progress," he said.

Andrews indicated that discussions on disparagement protections could continue in future sessions. "We're remaining vigilant. There were comments about tilling this back up next year. I think we need to realize this is not the end of the road," he said.

The expanded provision remains in the House version of the farm bill but is expected to be removed before a vote. The Senate bill now proceeds toward final passage without the broader non-disparagement clause.

Source: WCTV