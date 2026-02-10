Check out all of the international photo reports of Fruit Logistica 2026

From 4 to 6 February 2026, around 90,000 participants from 151 countries gathered in Berlin for Fruit Logistica, according to the organisers. Despite the harshest winter weather in 15 years and delayed flights, overall satisfaction with the trade fair was reported to be high.

With 2,600 exhibitors from approximately 90 countries, new products, technologies and trends were presented. Features such as Startup World, the New Product Showcases and the Smart Agri Area highlighted the latest developments. The Fruit Logistica Innovation Awards underlined the trade fair's role as a benchmark for progress and productivity.

Visitors and exhibitors indicated that they were highly satisfied with the business results. More than 90% of participants gave a positive assessment of the event, and nine out of ten plan to take part in the 2027 edition. The trade fair offered ample opportunities for new contacts, market expansion and knowledge sharing.

The next edition of Fruit Logistica will take place from 3 to 5 February 2027 in Berlin.

© Marieke Hemmes | FreshPlaza.com

Below are all of the photo reports of the exhibitions, made by our international colleagues:

Click here for the photo report of the global exhibitors (FreshPlaza.com)

Click here for the photo report of the Dutch exhibitors(AGF.nl)

Click here for the photo report of the Belgian exhibitors (AGF.nl)

Click here for the photo report of the horticulture exhibitors (Groentennieuws.nl / HortiDaily.com)

Click here for the photo report of the organic exhibitors ( (Biojournaal.nl)

Click here for the photo report of the German exhibitors ( (FreshPlaza.de)

Click here for the photo report of the French exhibitors ( (FreshPlaza.fr)

Click here for the photo report of the Italian exhibitors (

(FreshPlaza.it)

Click here for the photo report of the Spanish exhibitors ((FreshPlaza.es)

Click here for the photo report of the Latin American exhibitors ( (FreshPlaza.es)

Click here for the photo report of the Chinese exhibitors ( (FreshPlaza.cn)