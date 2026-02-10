Dominica steps up citrus plant production and certification

Dominica's government is refocusing on citrus production as part of efforts to rebuild the sector, according to remarks made during an East Coast farmer consultation held in Castle Bruce on February 4.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy Roland Royer outlined measures aimed at restoring citrus cultivation. The consultation brought together local farmers and agriculture officials to discuss production priorities and sector constraints.

Royer said citrus is a crop receiving targeted attention as the government seeks to revive production levels. He explained that more than 50,000 citrus plants are currently being propagated to support farmers who previously produced citrus, as well as those who may wish to return to citrus farming after leaving the sector.

According to the minister, priority is being given to growers operating within agro-ecological zones considered suitable for citrus cultivation to support consistent plant performance and reduce production risks.

Royer noted that Dominica was once one of the leading citrus producers in the Caribbean, but output declined in recent years due to limited access to planting material. He said the reduction in private-sector propagation led the government to step in to increase plant availability and support the sector's recovery.

In addition to plant propagation, the government is investing in infrastructure to support plant health and certification. Royer announced the construction of a citrus certification facility at Londonberry, with an estimated investment of US$7.7 million. The facility is intended to supply pest- and disease-free citrus plants and to produce up to 50,000 certified plants per production cycle.

"We are about 90% complete and should commission that facility in the next few months," Royer said.

He added that the Ministry of Agriculture plans to continue consultations across other agricultural regions in the coming weeks to engage citrus growers and discuss production support measures.

The initiatives form part of broader efforts to address planting material shortages and enable the re-establishment of citrus production within Dominica's agricultural sector.

